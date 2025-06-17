Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Reveals Content Plans For Season 17

Overwatch 2 has revealed its plans for Season 17's content, as they're going with the theme of "Powered Up" this time around

Article Summary Overwatch 2 Season 17 launches June 24, featuring the Powered Up theme and major content updates.

Map Voting debuts in both Quick Play and Competitive, letting players pick from three randomized maps.

Stadium mode expands with new heroes, the Stadium Forge system, map reworks, and the first rank reset.

Season 17 introduces double Mythics, a loaded Battle Pass, and two new limited-time events.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more info on the next season of Overwatch 2, as things get Powered Up for Season 17. The theme seems generic this time, but the content actually brings some improvements, such as the ability to finally choose maps, improvements to Stadium, a new battle pass, and more. We have a few snippets of their latest blog and dev notes below, as the Season will launch on June 24.

Overwatch 2 – Season 17

A new season means new rewards and even more ways to play. From Map Voting to Stadium innovations to the first-ever dual Mythic drop at launch—not to mention new maps, limited-time events, and a fully stacked Battle Pass—Season 17 is about powering up your game. Stadium, Overwatch 2's round-based PvP mode, will start to evolve with updates galore. Zenyatta, Sigma, and Junkrat are coming, along with two new (to Stadium) maps, Esperança and Samoa. Strategy will run deeper thanks to expanded build tools and the debut of Stadium Forge: a create/save/share system to test and refine your team comps like a pro, which will include early and late game example loadouts for every Hero.

Stadium Updates: Zenyatta, Sigma, and Junkrat join Stadium's roster in S17. The new Stadium Forge system lets players build, test, and share team comps like pros, with example loadouts for every hero. Stadium's first rank reset, Drives to reward performance, Custom Games, and fresh All-Star rewards also arrive in S17.

Zenyatta, Sigma, and Junkrat join Stadium's roster in S17. The new Stadium Forge system lets players build, test, and share team comps like pros, with example loadouts for every hero. Stadium's first rank reset, Drives to reward performance, Custom Games, and fresh All-Star rewards also arrive in S17. Map Voting: In both Quick Play and Competitive, players will vote from three randomized maps before each match.

In both Quick Play and Competitive, players will vote from three randomized maps before each match. New (and Reworked) Maps Across Modes : Aatlis (Flashpoint) and reworks to Esperança (Stadium) and Samoa (Stadium) bring variety to various game modes.

: Aatlis (Flashpoint) and reworks to Esperança (Stadium) and Samoa (Stadium) bring variety to various game modes. Double Mythics: For the first time ever, two Mythics are available at launch: D.Va's Horang Hero Skin and the Reaper's Mythic Steel Death Weapon Skin.

For the first time ever, two Mythics are available at launch: D.Va's Horang Hero Skin and the Reaper's Mythic Steel Death Weapon Skin. Battle Pass : Unlock new 8-bit and Overwatch Academy-themed skins, plus Sakura Ana, Legendary Loot Boxes, up to 80 Mythic Prisms, and more. The Ultimate Bundle adds 20 Tier Skips, 2,000 Coins, and Legendary skins for Widowmaker and Sigma.

: Unlock new 8-bit and Overwatch Academy-themed skins, plus Sakura Ana, Legendary Loot Boxes, up to 80 Mythic Prisms, and more. The Ultimate Bundle adds 20 Tier Skips, 2,000 Coins, and Legendary skins for Widowmaker and Sigma. Events: Powered Up (June 24 – 30): Complete matches to earn four Epic Loot Boxes, including one guaranteed Legendary. Hacks & Hijinx (July 15 – 28): A chaotic 6v6 limited-time mode with rotating modifiers every round.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!