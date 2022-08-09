Overwatch Launches Anniversary Remix Volume 3

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a brand new event into Overwatch this week as players can take part in the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3. This is basically an open season on anything and everything event-related as the devs have opened all of the Archives, Summer Games, Halloween, Lunar New Year, Winter Wonderland, and more. Along with a new set of skins you'll be able to collect specifically for this event, such as this amazing black and gold Soldier 76 skin you see below. The event starts today and will be running all the way until August 30th, 2022. We have a couple of snippets from the latest dev blog below on the event, as you can read the whole thing here.

As part of the celebration, we're unlocking season-exclusive brawls, giving you the chance to dive back into your favorite modes from previous seasonal events. Want to know what days your favorite brawls will be back? Check out the schedule below (regional times may vary). Overwatch Archives Missions will be available to play in the Arcade on August 9, 16, 23, and 30. Uprising (Story) Journey seven years into the past and join an Overwatch strike team fighting through the streets of King's Row to quell an uprising led by Null Sector. Team up with your friends and play as Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, or Mercy to defeat the robots and liberate the city.

Uprising (All Heroes) Bring a hero of your choice into the fray with All Heroes Mode to take on Null Sector and save King's Row. Failure is not an option. The future depends on you.

Retribution (Story) Travel eight years into the past and join Blackwatch as they seek to capture one of Talon's highest-ranking members and team up with your friends to take down enemies as Cassidy, Moira, Genji, and Reyes (later known as Reaper).

Retribution (All Heroes) Bring a hero of your choice into the fray with All Heroes Mode and fight your way through Talon forces on the streets of Rialto.

Storm Rising (Story) As thunderclouds gather, four Overwatch operatives pursue the devious entrepreneur Maximilien through the streets of Havana. Team up with your friends and play as Tracer, Genji, Winston, or Mercy to capture one of Talon's key operatives.

Storm Rising (All Heroes) Bring a hero of your choice into the fray with All Heroes Mode to eliminate Talon agents and hunt down Maximilien.



Along with fan-favorite Legendary skins, we're bringing back a select few exclusive skins from past Overwatch Challenge events. Miss out on snagging these the first time around? Now's your chance to add them to your collection. Play games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade to unlock sprays, player icons, and stylish skins like Comic Book Tracer, Marammat Symmetra, and Kyōgisha Hanzo. Wins count as two games. Each week brings new rewards to earn!