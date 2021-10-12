Overwatch Launches Its Halloween Terror 2021 Event

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest seasonal event into Overwatch today as players can get in on Halloween Terror 2021. As you might suspect, a number of things are making their return for what is quite possibly the last time we see this event before Overwatch 2 is released. Junkenstein's Revenge makes its comeback as you will pick four heroes to take on the evil mad scientist and his gang of villains and robots to protect the castle from being overrun.

All of the skins you never had a chance to pick up before have been included in this event, as well as a bunch of new ones top snag that is available for purchase. Not to mention weekly challenges which will start off this week for you to earn a number of sprays and cosmetics. We have more info and the latest trailer for the event down below as this will only be running until November 2nd, 2021.

JUNKENSTEIN'S REVENGE – WEEKLY CHALLENGES Play 9 / 18 / 27 games in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play to earn rewards. Winning games counts as playing two games. All Junkenstein's Revenge missions will be available throughout the event (Vengeful Ghost, Volatile Zomnics, Mystery Swap, Frenzied Stampede, Three They Were, Shocking Surprise) Week 1 Play 9 Games | Skeleton Genji Spray

Play 18 Games | Skeleton Genji Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Skeleton Genji Epic Skin Week 2 Play 9 Games | Einherjar Zarya Spray

Play 18 Games | Einherjar Zarya Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Einherjar Zarya Epic Skin Week 3 Play 9 Games | Clown Roadhog Spray

Play 18 Games | Clown Roadhog Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Clown Roadhog Epic Skin NEW OVERWATCH COSMETICS Aside from the Weekly Challenge rewards, new rewards consist of five Legendary Skins: Draugr Reinhardt

Satyr Lucio

Vampire Bat Echo

Coffin Bastion

Vampire Hunter Brigitte

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Overwatch Seasonal Event | Halloween Terror 2021 (https://youtu.be/s6KHm2_cmbE)