Overwatch Launches Its Summer Games 2020 Event

Blizzard has officially launched the Summer Games 2020 event in Overwatch, bringing with it a ton of new activities and skins. Like most events, you're getting a bunch of new items you can unlock or purchase with in-game currency, but this time around they've added a new game with Lucioball Remix. For those of you who are tired of playing the traditional version of the game where you run around as a team of three playing a form of soccer with Lucio, there's now an expanded version of it that is a lot more hectic than before. You can read more about it below as well as check out images and a trailer for the event. Summer Games 2020 will run from August 4th until August 26th.
NEW GAME MODE – LUCIOBALL REMIX
- This is a faster, more chaotic, multi-ball version of Lucioball.
- There are normally 2 balls in play throughout the match. If one gets scored, it respawns after a brief time.
- Bonus balls are periodically spawned and are worth 3 points.
- Players are not reset when a goal is scored. You keep playing.
- Mercy rule: Games end early if one team has a 10-point lead.
- Busan is getting new pillars and surfaces for more wall-riding opportunities.
- Sydney is getting a ton of jump pad surfaces, and more wall-riding opportunities.UPDATES TO LUCIOBALL
- You can now crouch while midair to lunge down to the ground.
- Lucio's cooldowns are much shorter.
- Lucio's boop and punch range are increased.
- Lucio moves a little faster.
- Jump pads launch players a little higher.
- Added gamepad rumble to goal-scoring moments.
- Mercy rule: Games end early if one team has a 5-point lead.WEEKLY CHALLENGES
- These can be completed in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade for limited-time sprays, player icons, and an epic skin on top of standard earnings normally received for playing Overwatch.
- Week 1:
- Win 3 Games | Baseballmari Player Icon
- Win 6 Games | Union Jack Spray
- Win 9 Games | Union Jack Tracer Epic Skin
- Week 2:
- Win 3 Games | Golfmari Player Icon
- Win 6 Games | Sand Castle Spray
- Win 9 Games | Sand Castle Bastion Epic Skin
- Week 3:
- Win 3 Games | Surfimari Player Icon
- Win 6 Games | Ice Cream Spray
- Win 9 Games | Ice Cream Orisa Epic Skin