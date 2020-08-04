Overwatch Launches Its Summer Games 2020 Event

Blizzard has officially launched the Summer Games 2020 event in Overwatch, bringing with it a ton of new activities and skins. Like most events, you're getting a bunch of new items you can unlock or purchase with in-game currency, but this time around they've added a new game with Lucioball Remix. For those of you who are tired of playing the traditional version of the game where you run around as a team of three playing a form of soccer with Lucio, there's now an expanded version of it that is a lot more hectic than before. You can read more about it below as well as check out images and a trailer for the event. Summer Games 2020 will run from August 4th until August 26th.

NEW GAME MODE – LUCIOBALL REMIX This is a faster, more chaotic, multi-ball version of Lucioball.

There are normally 2 balls in play throughout the match. If one gets scored, it respawns after a brief time.

Bonus balls are periodically spawned and are worth 3 points.

Players are not reset when a goal is scored. You keep playing.

Mercy rule: Games end early if one team has a 10-point lead.

Busan is getting new pillars and surfaces for more wall-riding opportunities.

Sydney is getting a ton of jump pad surfaces, and more wall-riding opportunities. UPDATES TO LUCIOBALL You can now crouch while midair to lunge down to the ground.

Lucio's cooldowns are much shorter.

Lucio's boop and punch range are increased.

Lucio moves a little faster.

Jump pads launch players a little higher.

Added gamepad rumble to goal-scoring moments.

Mercy rule: Games end early if one team has a 5-point lead. WEEKLY CHALLENGES These can be completed in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade for limited-time sprays, player icons, and an epic skin on top of standard earnings normally received for playing Overwatch.

Week 1: Win 3 Games | Baseballmari Player Icon Win 6 Games | Union Jack Spray Win 9 Games | Union Jack Tracer Epic Skin

Week 2: Win 3 Games | Golfmari Player Icon Win 6 Games | Sand Castle Spray Win 9 Games | Sand Castle Bastion Epic Skin

Week 3: Win 3 Games | Surfimari Player Icon Win 6 Games | Ice Cream Spray Win 9 Games | Ice Cream Orisa Epic Skin

