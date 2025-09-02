Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man World 2, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, as the team shows off more of the gameplay and what they did to modernize the game

Article Summary Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac launches September 25, 2025, with brand new gameplay trailer unveiled

Classic Pac-Man World 2 gets fully modernized, featuring revamped graphics and enhanced levels

Re-Pac adds new actions, voice acting, a 2-player mode, and quality-of-life improvements for fans

Join Pac-Man’s quest to reclaim the Golden Fruit, defeat Spooky, and explore expanded Pac-Village

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer today for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, giving players a better look at the gameplay to come. Essentially, this is what you would consider a standard gameplay trailer; however, they have gone above and beyond to show off what has changed from the original version of the game to this modernized version. Kind of like what they did the first time around to its predecessor, they have highlighted the changes they implimented to appeal to newer gamers and get them interested in this remake, a whole 23 years later. You can see they put some love and care into Re-Pac so that people would have fun with it. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will arrive for PC and consoles on September 25, 2025.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!