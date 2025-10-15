Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

Painkiller Drops New Overview Trailer While In Steam Next Fest

Check out a new overview traielr for the game Painkiller, as you can still play a free demo of it during Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Painkiller drops a new overview trailer during Steam Next Fest, demo available now on Steam.

Reimagined franchise features solo and online co-op play for up to three players.

Fight hordes of demons, bosses, and Azazel’s Nephilim children in gothic environments.

Choose from four unique characters and upgrade abilities with tarot cards and ranking.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive released another trailer for the game Painkiller this week, as we have an overview trailer this time around. This is basically the company ramping up promotion to the eventual release this month, which they've partnered with the free demo on Steam for Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on October 21, 2025, for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets, and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

