Paizo Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Remaster Project Paizo will be releasing four new books for Pathfinder as part of the Second Edition Remaster Project, with two coming out in November.

Paizo announced an all-new effort this morning with the reveal of the Pathfinder Second Edition Remaster Project happening this year. The company will release four new hardcover rulebooks designed to provide a new entry point for Second Edition, with the first two books being revitalized versions of the Player Core and GM Core books, set to be released this November. Followed by the Monster Core (March 2024) and Player Core 2 (July 2024), completing the remastered presentation of the core rules. The new rulebooks are compatible with existing Second Edition items with improvements, incorporating comprehensive errata and rules updates, as well as being easier-to-access volumes with some of the latest content. We got more details on the release below.

"In time, the Pathfinder Player Core, Pathfinder GM Core, Pathfinder Monster Core, and Pathfinder Player Core 2 will replace the Pathfinder Core Rulebook, Gamemastery Guide, Bestiary, and Advanced Player's Guide, which Paizo will not reprint when their current print runs expire. Existing Pathfinder players should be assured that the core rules system remains the same, and the overwhelming majority of the rules themselves will not be changing. Their existing books are still valid. The newly formatted books consolidate key information in a unified place—for example, Pathfinder Player Core will collect all the important rules for each of its featured classes in one reference, rather than spreading out key information between the Core Rulebook and the Advanced Player's Guide."

"The new core rulebooks will also serve as a new foundation for Paizo's publishing partners, transitioning the game away from the Open Game License that caused so much controversy in the industry earlier this year to the more stable and reliable Open RPG Creative (ORC) license, which is currently being finalized with the help and input of hundreds of independent RPG publishers. This transition will result in a few minor modifications to the core system, notably the removal of alignment and a small number of nostalgic creatures, spells, and magic items exclusive to the OGL. These elements remain a part of the corpus of Pathfinder Second Edition rules for those who want them and are fully compatible with the new remastered rules but will not appear in future Pathfinder releases."

"In the meantime, Pathfinder's remaining projects and product schedule remain as-is and compatible with the newly remastered rules. This July's Rage of Elements hardcover to the Lost Omens campaign setting books to Paizo's regular monthly Adventure Path volumes continue as planned, as does the Pathfinder Society Organized Play campaign, which will incorporate the new rules as they become available."

