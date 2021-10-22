Paizo Announces Recognition Of United Paizo Workers

Last night, Paizo formally announced that they have officially recognized a union of their own staff which has been named the United Paizo Workers. The company issued the statement and quote from their president below, which revealed they had voluntarily recognized the United Paizo Workers union, which is affiliated with the Communications Workers of America (CWA). This is a pretty major step for the company considering their staff announced they were unionizing just a week ago. We'll see what more comes from the union and the discussions that will be had between the two entities moving forward, but this could be the beginning of a major catalyst in tabletop gaming as many of the companies and publishers within the genre have never had unions, or what few efforts there were in the past were almost immediately stamped out. regardless of the situation at other companies, everyone is most likely going to be keeping a big eye on this one to see what comes of it.

"We look forward to working with the union to continue and expand our efforts to make Paizo a better place to work and to ensure that Pathfinder and Starfinder products continue to exceed gamer expectations for many years to come," said Jeff Alvarez, President of Paizo. The next steps will involve the United Paizo Workers (UPW) union electing their bargaining representatives and then meeting with Paizo management to negotiate terms for a collective bargaining agreement. We expect this process to take some time, but we are committed to the effort and hope to settle a contract in due course. Until an agreement is reached, the Paizo staff continues to focus on creating amazing Pathfinder and Starfinder products. Paizo has always been about creating awesome games, and we look forward to the changes that unionization will bring to the company.

