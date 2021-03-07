Paizo Debuts One-Shot Pathfinder Adventures With Sundered Waves

Paizo has introduced a new type of digital adventure to their tabletop RPGs with the One-Shot, and has started with a new one for Pathfinder. One-Shot adventures have been designed to provide a single-session adventure that will fill roughly 3-4 hours of gameplay for a standard adventuring party. Give or take a couple of players. Each adventure will include pre-generated characters to make it easy for anyone to jump into the game with everything they need without having to spend time creating, but it's not just a set of character sheets. They are fully illustrated and developed characters with intricate backstories tied into the story you are about to play, which makes for a much more compelling tale played out for the first time. This is basically a ready-made session without all the prep or uneasiness.

The first of these new stories is Sundered Waves, written by Paizo's Director of Game Design, Jason Bulmahn. It is a thrilling pirate adventure with a fun dfungeons, puzzles, and a good story that could serve as a jumping-off point for anyone who decides to continue the adventure when it's over. YOu can read the synopsis below, but it's currently on sale for $5.

For years, the pirate Captain Renlock sailed the coast of the Arcadian Ocean from the Shackles to the south to the waters of Varisia to the north searching for plunder and adventure—until one day his luck ran out. The ship was captured by a navy and the captain and his crew were apprehended and imprisoned. Years later, after the captain's death in prison, the four released crewmembers receive a message from the deceased captain pointing them to treasure he hid for them. This short Pathfinder 2nd edition adventure written by Jason Bulmahn is intended to be completed in a single session and includes four 5th-level pregenerated characters whose backstories and motivations tie closely into the plot of the adventure. This adventure can be easily incorporated into various virtual tabletops, run off of digital devices, or printed out and played at a table.