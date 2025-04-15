Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Announces New Expansion & Console Launch Date

Palia made two announcements this morning, confirming a new expansion for the game, as well as its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Palia expands to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 13.

New expansion, Elderwood, reveals magical Adventure Zone.

Discover Relics that unlock buffs and new collectibles.

"Refer A Friend" program returns with unique rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 revealed two new items for Palia this morning, as the game is getting new platforms and an expansion. First up, the team will expand the game's reach by releasing it on both the PS5 and XSX|S, joining Switch and PC players with the most updated version of the game. To complement its arrival, the game will launch a new expansion called Elderwood, with both of these items taking place on the same day: May 13. You can read more from the announcement below and check out the trailer for the expansion here.

Palia – Elderwood

With Palia's arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players will be introduced to the Elderwood, a dense and magical forested Adventure Zone filled with surprises around every corner. Elderwood offers players fresh ways to explore and gather with friends, bringing in familiar characters like Nai'o and Subira to guide players on their new quests. In Elderwood, players will search for new themed collectibles, hostile huntable creatures, such as the Ogapuu, and elusive ones, such as the Shmole. Additionally, players can look forward to unearthing Artifacts hidden deep in the Elderwood. Artifacts unlock a brand new equipment type called Relics, which will unlock your true potential by providing you and your party with unique buffs. Elderwood also introduces new artifacts, fish, insects, plushes, and decor to transform players' homes in Palia.

Palia players looking to jump back in with their friends on May 13 can look forward to the return of Palia's "Refer A Friend" program. By inviting their friends to Palia, Palians can earn the "Elderwood Fun Guy" Plush in five different sizes. Players who missed out on the original Refer A Friend rewards will have another opportunity to earn those goodies for a limited time.

"Coming to more consoles is a huge milestone for us, because we are finally able to put Palia into the hands of players everywhere, no matter where they are," said Anthony Leung, CEO & Co-Founder of Singularity 6. "When we set out to create Palia, we designed it as a love letter to life sim fans with a fantasy adventure twist, and we're incredibly grateful to our community of players who have helped us realize this vision, forever inspiring us through the ways that they play, interact and create in Palia. We look forward to continuing to evolve the game's ever-growing world through new avenues for adventure and creativity for many years to come."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!