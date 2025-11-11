Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Launches New Home For Harvest Update For Autumn

The latest update for Palia brings more Autumn content to the game, as more seasonal content arrives for you to play and decorate with

Article Summary Palia's Home For Harvest update introduces new Autumn seasonal content and a major community event.

Add decorative crops, fairytale wallpapers, and Fantasy Cottage floors to your homestead for unique style.

Participate in The Great Palian Potluck, aiming to cook 20 million dishes between November 4-11.

Discover Rapunzel-inspired cosmetics, interactive furniture, and special rewards for Bounty donations.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has launched a new update for Palia as part of the Autumn content, as players now have access to the Home For Harvest update. The new content comes with several decorative crops and fairytale decor, new interactive furniture, a Rapunzel cosmetics collection, and The Great Palian Potluck. We have more details from the devs below, as you can read the full patch notes here.

Palia – Home For Harvest

The Home for Harvest update brings new content, including decorative crops and fairy tale decor, interactive furniture, a Rapunzel collection available in the Premium Store, and event quests such as the Bounty Donation Drive bundle. This update also features The Great Palian Potluck Community Event, which is live from November 4 to November 11, where players come together to cook a community-wide goal of 20 million dishes.

New Decorative Crops and Fairytale Decor – Decorative crops can now be purchased for medals at the gardening store, giving players the ability to add more plants to their housing plots without using up gardening plot space. Players can also add a little magic to their homes with whimsical fairytale-inspired wallpapers and the Fantasy Cottage Pearlescent Petals to adorn their floors.

Decorative crops can now be purchased for medals at the gardening store, giving players the ability to add more plants to their housing plots without using up gardening plot space. Players can also add a little magic to their homes with whimsical fairytale-inspired wallpapers and the Fantasy Cottage Pearlescent Petals to adorn their floors. Bulletin Board: The Bounty Donation Drive Bundle – Lend a hand to those who need it in Kilima by donating to one of four categories: shelf-safe foods, supplies and furniture. Palians who donate will receive special floors and wallpapers fit for a fairytale.

Lend a hand to those who need it in Kilima by donating to one of four categories: shelf-safe foods, supplies and furniture. Palians who donate will receive special floors and wallpapers fit for a fairytale. Interactive Furniture Items – Players can now sit and take in the view or relax with friends on interactive furniture spread across Kilima Village.

Players can now sit and take in the view or relax with friends on interactive furniture spread across Kilima Village. Rapunzel Premium Store Cosmetics – A new outfit collection has been added to the premium store inspired by the classic fairytale Rapunzel. Additionally, the Rapunzel Requiem Emote features the first-ever toggleable versions, with a lyrical version available when the full Rapunzel outfit is worn.

