Palia Reveals Winter's Wonder: Snowbound Sanctuary Update

Palia has a new winter-themed update kicking off this week, as Winter's Wonder: Snowbound Sanctuary will be released tomorrow

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 revealed the next update for Palia, as they presented the Winter's Wonder: Snowbound Sanctuary update. The content brings the winter festivities down a bit with a cozy new Lunar Path, as well as a new heartwarming collective community event, and several new themed surprises. You can unlock multiple Cardigancore rewards, receive a new Ranching animal, or mine for Starstones. We have more details here as the patch notes can be found on their website.

Palia – Winter's Wonder: Snowbound Sanctuary

The Snowbound Sanctuary update builds on Palia's seasonal content cadence by leaning into comfort, expression, and togetherness. Iterating on the game's relaxed progression systems and expanded home customization, this update emphasizes enjoying Palia at your own pace. Snowbound Sanctuary introduces new options to decorate, communicate, and collect; while adding a dash of frosty mischief and charm across Palia's Adventure Zones. Highlights from the update include:

Path of the Cardigan – Cozy up with a brand-new Lunar Path inspired by vintage knits and quiet comfort. The Path of the Cardigan offers up to 14 levels of free and Premium rewards, including cosmetics, decor, and long-term bonuses; all earnable at your own pace, with no expiration dates.

Cozy up with a brand-new Lunar Path inspired by vintage knits and quiet comfort. The Path of the Cardigan offers up to 14 levels of free and Premium rewards, including cosmetics, decor, and long-term bonuses; all earnable at your own pace, with no expiration dates. The Ferris Enters the Ranch – The popular Ferris now joins the barn as a full-fledged Ranching animal! Unlocked at Ranching Level 12, the Ferris produces fruit daily and brings low-maintenance charm to your stable.

The popular Ferris now joins the barn as a full-fledged Ranching animal! Unlocked at Ranching Level 12, the Ferris produces fruit daily and brings low-maintenance charm to your stable. Hodari's Starstone Search – Grab a pickaxe and mine together! From January 19 through January 26, players across Palia will contribute to a shared Starstone collection goal, unlocking valuable tiered rewards.

Grab a pickaxe and mine together! From 19 through 26, players across Palia will contribute to a shared Starstone collection goal, unlocking valuable tiered rewards. Snowy Skitterer Bundle – Winter is just getting started! Players can help Elouisa lure the elusive Snowy Skitterer by creating a cozy, chill-ready space to earn new wallpapers and floor rewards .

Winter is just getting started! Players can help Elouisa lure the elusive Snowy Skitterer by creating a cozy, chill-ready space to earn new wallpapers and floor rewards . Tint Copy Mode – Decorating just got easier! A new Copy Mode allows players to quickly preview and apply tints across multiple decor items, helping bring color and cohesion to every corner of the home. Additionally, the new Leafy Green and Paddock tints are now available to unlock.

Decorating just got easier! A new Copy Mode allows players to quickly preview and apply tints across multiple decor items, helping bring color and cohesion to every corner of the home. Additionally, the new Leafy Green and Paddock tints are now available to unlock. Fresh Snowy Decor – Snow-covered variants of familiar decor recipes have arrived, such as snowy pavilions and lawns.

Snow-covered variants of familiar decor recipes have arrived, such as snowy pavilions and lawns. Fairy Mantis & Lil Sprout Plushes – The long-awaited Fairy Mantis Plush and Lil Sprout Plushes can now be collected!

The long-awaited Fairy Mantis Plush and Lil Sprout Plushes can now be collected! Premium Store Updates – The update introduces bold and cozy new Premium collections, including the heroic Draconic Knight outfit (with matching Glider and Tool Skins), the adorable Armored Ferris pet, and more.

