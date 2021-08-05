Palkia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

For the first time since early 2019, Palkia is getting a proper raid rotation in Pokémon GO. Outside of two day-long features at GO Fest 2020 and GO Fest 2021, it's been two full years since we've had a real Palkia feature. Now, this Legendary returns as the Tier Five raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event, which will see the long-awaited release of Shiny Palkia. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Palkia's 100% IVs.

Top Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Palkia counters as such:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gyarados: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Dragon Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Dragon Pulse

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Palkia. Palkia has a slightly more difficult-to-hit catch circle than Dialga, but it's still rather large.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Palkia will have a CP of 2280 in normal weather conditions and 2850 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!