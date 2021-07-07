Pandasaurus Games Announces Japanese Dice Game Machi Koro 2

Japan is known in the west for a good many things when it comes to popular culture. One of these things is gaming. So many Japanese games make it out as far west as the United States, but only a few make it when there, so to speak. Machi Koro by Pandasaurus Games is definitely one of the tabletop games that made a strong impression. As such, Pandasaurus has announced that a sequel to Machi Koro – aptly named Machi Koro 2 – is in the works! The sequel will be elaborating on the themes of the first game while deepening the pool of strategies available.

According to the press release put out today by Pandsaurus Games, there are a few key changes that were made between the first game and this one, in addition to a whole slew of new cards for the sequel:

Now, the cards available in each game are randomized, making each game you play different! Buildings are separated into three decks (1-6, 7-12, and landmarks), but only five card types from each deck are revealed at a time. You can't bank on your favorite forest strategy anymore! Players will complete three initial building rounds where they spend coins to choose the first buildings in their little towns. Landmarks also work different, as they each have unique effects and can be built in any order, but each one you build gets more expensive.

Some game info for Machi Koro 2 include the following pieces of information:

2-5 players

45 min

Ages 10+

$30 MSRP

Designer: Masao Suganuma

Artist: Noboru Hotta

Mechanics: Dice rolling, Tableau building, City building

Release date: October 6 / Pre-orders open: NOW

Preorder bonuses will apply for this game. If you decide to preorder Machi Koro 2 online through the Pandasaurus Games web store or at any participating local gaming stores, you'll receive three additional landmark cards: City Hall, Private Club, and Renovation Company. Are you excited about this game by Pandasaurus Games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!