Paper Cut Mansion Set For Release Later This Month

Thunderful Publishing and Space Lizard Studio have revealed that they will be releasing Paper Cut Mansion for PC and consoles this month. The team has been teasing this haunted but delightfully fun puzzle game as you attempt to make your way out of the papercraft home, with every death you take leading to more understanding about the place. You'll soon be able to experience it for yourself as it will be released of PC and all three major consoles on October 27th.

"Paper Cut Mansion is a roguelite horror set in a papercraft world. Play as Toby, a police detective arriving at a mysterious old mansion. Explore the mansion floor by floor as you seek to unravel the story behind this bizarre place, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be added onto your Evidence Board. The Mansion also hosts a mysterious cast of characters who may help or hinder your progress on each run…"

"Run by run, Paper Cut Mansion will offer you the opportunity of defining your playstyle as you unlock new abilities and discover new equipment that will give you a better chance of overcoming the challenges each procedurally generated run throws at you. Each new item offers further customization to your ultimate build, allowing for truly unique setups. Do you want to get in close as a melee fighter or take shots from afar as a ranged marksman?"

"Set yourself up with a drone who can do the fighting for you or create an engineering build who can lay down traps and turrets as you back enemies into them. Completing quests will also grant you temporary perks, making each run feel fresh as you may not get the same perks to choose from next time! The possibilities are endless and there is no correct way to overcome the ever-shifting procedural rooms of the mansion."