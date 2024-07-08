Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cellar Vault Games, Chorus Worldwide Games, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open Will Arrive This September

After being delayed a few times over, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open will fiinally arrive for PC and consoles this September.

Article Summary Third Eye Open set for PC and consoles release Sept 5, 2024, by Cellar Vault Games.

New trailer released showcasing the unique "paper theatre" animation style.

Explore a dark narrative through Ting's eyes, accompanied by spirit Xiu.

Immersive audio recorded in Malaysia adds authenticity to gameplay.

Indie game developer Cellar Vault Games and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games have finally given Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open a proper release date. The game was originally planned for release in 2023, but it kept getting pushed back until it was just "2024" with nothing confirmed. Today, they changed that by confirming it would be released on Pc via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on September 5, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Ting, a young Chinese-Malaysian girl, unknowingly breaches the spirit world. Everywhere she goes, the apparition of a child named Xiu follows, visible only to her. Despite her efforts to keep Xiu a secret, other children notice, quickly earning Ting notoriety as a "weird" kid. Follow Ting through pre-school and primary school as she navigates the perils of home life and the mysterious spirit world.

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open's gripping narrative unfolds across multiple years at locations including Ting's troubled home, creepy campgrounds, haunted houses, and even nightmares. Speak with friends and family through a timed dialogue system simulating heated arguments and hard questions. Interact with the world through a collection of minigames ranging from assembling a barbecue platter during a camping trip to hiding from malevolent phantoms.

Rendered in a living "paper theatre" style inspired by the paper puppetry – the shadow plays – of Southeast Asia, Third Eye Open haunts and charms in equal measure. The beautiful, childlike aesthetic belies a darker story of a family falling apart, Ting's role in its salvation, and the haunted house at the heart of it all. For added authenticity, all in-game sounds were recorded on location in Malaysia, in places such as the Taman neighborhood, local Ko Pi Tiam (coffee shops), and the Pasar Malam (night markets).

