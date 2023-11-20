Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: EKO Software, Welcome To Paradize

Paradize Project Changes Name, Is Now Welcome To ParadiZe

Nacon revealed that the game Paradize Project had been given a proper title, revealing a new trailer and info for Welcome To ParadiZe.

Article Summary Nacon announces the Paradize Project rebrand as Welcome To ParadiZe with a new trailer.

Explore solo or team up in co-op mode to survive the zombie apocalypse in a story-driven game.

Master survival with crafting, camps, combat, and ally with zombies using Zombot Hacking Helmet.

Jeff Tusk's ParadiZe promises ease in the apocalypse—by turning zombies into personal aides.

Nacon and develeoper Eko Software have revealed that Paradize Project now has a new name as they have officially called the game Welcome To ParadiZe. The game puts a new spin on dealing with a zombie apocalypse as you can either venture forth solo or pair up with up to four players for co-op madness in this open-world story-driven title. You'll need to learn how to survive by mastering a range of game mechanics, which includes crafting, defending camps, combat, and a brand new option as you'll be doing some zombie hacking to make them allies. We have more info and a trailer below as the game will arrive sometime in 2024.

Welcome To ParadiZe

"Is the apocalypse getting you down? Make it easier with helpful zombies, ready to handle the most thankless tasks for you. The billionaire genius, playboy, and philanthropist Jeff Tusk invites you to ParadiZe where your survivalist troubles can be put to rest. Using Tusk Industries' innovative Zombot Hacking Helmet, you can take control of any zombie and live through the apocalypse in a little corner of paradise with your feet up! All you need to do is move to ParadiZe, acquire a Tusk Industries Zombot Hacking Helmet, and place it on any zombie (Tusk Industries cannot be held responsible for any damage, bite, or death caused in the process of placing a Zombot Hacking Helmet on a zombie)!"

"Take back control of your survival! No more boring crop harvesting to endure: command your new Zombots to do it for you! Say goodbye to fear: make your Zombots your bodyguards! Wave farewell to blistered feet: order your Zombot to carry you! Does this sound tempting? This is just a tiny sample of the features offered by the Tusk Industries Zombot Hacking Helmet! Don't delay; come to ParadiZe. You will be more than welcome (advertising message with no contractual value and no guarantee provided by Tusk Industries)!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!