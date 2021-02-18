Paradox Interactive Adds Subscription Service For Crusader Kings 2

Paradox Interactive has just added a new feature to Crusader Kings 2, as the game now has a subscription service for content. According to the Steam page for the service, the company is offering what is essentially expansion content for the game at a rate of $5 a month. (Technically 30 days for those of you who are going to jump into the comments and complain about months with 31 days, but you get the idea.) The content is apparently 4GB of memory and the only way to access it will be to have the account your game is attached to greenlit for paying the monthly fee. Though it's unclear if it is a separate download or if it's updated content already in the game that you will be told you can't access without the subscription. The content is pretty cool to check out, which we have details about it below from the devs. Though it will be interesting to see who decides to pay for it and who chooses to move on without it.

Available via Steam for $4.99 per month, this subscription provides players with access to the entire library of downloadable content that has been added to CK2 since its launch in 2013. The base game of Crusader Kings 2 is currently free on Steam. By subscribing, players will not need to purchase individual DLCs and will gain instant access to the following: 13 major expansions, including the fierce Norse of The Old Gods, the eastern riches of Rajas of India, and the scheming vassals of Conclave

12 unit packs, including new army sprites for your medieval forces

14 music packs, including two heavy metal scores

10 portrait packs of clothing and faces for rulers around the world

The Game Converter, which lets you export your saved game to Europa Universalis IV

The Crusader Kings II Ruler Designer, so you can create your own starting monarch

and many more improvements to the core game experience