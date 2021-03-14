Paradox Interactive Reveals Several Updates For Surviving Mars

During the Paradox Insider event this weekend, the company revealed a ton of updates on the way for Surviving Mars. Paradox Interactive had a lot to talk about with the game as it has officially surpassed five million players, and has gone back under the development of the Abstraction Games team. With these reveals came two announcements, the first being that there is a free Tourism Update on the way that will be added on March 15th for all players, but there's also some paid content on the way the same day as they've partnered with community Modder Silva for an In-Dome Buildings Pack. Both of which we have details and trailers of below. Finally, the game will be getting a full-fledged expansion pack sometime later in 2021, but details were kept secret for now.

Developed in partnership with long-time community modder Silva, the In-Dome Buildings Pack continues Paradox's commitment to supporting outstanding content creators in its community. This content creator pack introduces 8 buildings and a host of technical additions to expand housing and community options. The In-Dome Buildings Content Creator Pack can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $4.99 USD/€4.99 Eur/£3.99 GBP on Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and other online retailers. The In-Dome Buildings Pack Includes: Habitats for Humanity Smart Apartments (Habitats, Large) Seniors Residence (Habitats, Medium) Large Nursery (Habitats, Large)

Dome Sweet Dome Medical Post (Dome Services, Small) Security Post (Dome Services, Small) Hospital (Dome Services, Large) TV Studio Workshop (Dome Services, Large) School Spire (Dome Spires, Spire)



The Tourism Update is free for all Surviving Mars players and revamps tourists, introduces a RC Safari, adds buildings, and more. With this update, players can expect to see some of their most-requested tourism features, such as Holiday Experience rating rewards and consequences. Happy Holidays – Tourists will now rate their stay in your colony to determine their Holiday Experience Rating. That rating will determine what rewards, funds, and additional tourist applicants players will receive.

Movin On Up – Hotels can be built after completing the Smart Homes research to increase tourist comfort and raise satisfaction. Players can also build a Low-G Amusement Park that adds a boost to each tourists' Satisfaction stat.

Rover Safaris – Set waypoints at places of interest and let tourists go sightseeing around your colony for increased satisfaction. Players can order an RC Safari from Earth, or build it on their own after completing the Rover Printing research project.