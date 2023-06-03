Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Netmarble, Paragon: The Overprime

Paragon: The Overprime Celebrates Knight Greystone's Arrival

The chivalrous knight Greystone has made his way into Paragon: The Overprime, as the game's latest update adds the character and more.

Netmarble has released a new update for Paragon: The Overprime as the chivalrous knight Greystone has made his way into the game. The character has been added to the mix, along with item balance improvements, gameplay tweaks to jump pads, portals, and shadow bushes. Items have also been updated for all heroes, matchmaking has been improved, and you can see your progress on missions in the Battle Pass. What's more, players that signed in before April 26th will receive a set amount of Kima for logging in between May 30th and December 31st. We got more details for you below as the update is live.

"In this Paragon: The Overprime update, new cosmetics will be added for Greystone as well, including the Wraith hero-grade skin and the Grux rare-grade skin. This marks a perfect chance to log back in and check out Greystone, Durango, and the Exploration Base feature if you've missed out! The new hero Greystone is the Vice Captain of the Knights of the Kingdom of Sierra. He uses his iron will to transcend his physical limits and deal damage to enemies within melee range. As the eldest of his generation in the legendary Seymour family, he wields the family's treasure sword Clement with pride. The blade was bestowed upon him as a testament to his skill and dedication in knighthood, something he honed over many years. Greystone's skills focus on slowing his targets in an area, as well as being an excellent tank able to withstand blows with his iron will."

The Sword of Seymour: Swings his sword to deal Physical Damage to enemies.

Swings his sword to deal Physical Damage to enemies. Leap of Faith: Leaps to the target location, dealing Magical Damage to enemy Heroes within range when he lands.

Leaps to the target location, dealing Magical Damage to enemy Heroes within range when he lands. The Knight's Path: Summons a whirlwind and deals continuous Magical Damage to nearby enemies for a set duration.

Summons a whirlwind and deals continuous Magical Damage to nearby enemies for a set duration. The Knight's Will: Gains a buff that blocks 1 Basic Attack for a set duration.

Gains a buff that blocks 1 Basic Attack for a set duration. The Transcendent Knight (Ultimate): Upon receiving fatal damage, the Hero turns to stone, Slowing nearby enemies for a set duration. The Slow effect is stronger for closer enemies. Afterward, the Hero returns to normal, recovers a portion of his Max Health and Max Mana, deals True Damage to nearby enemies, and launches them Airborne.

