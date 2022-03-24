Parasect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022
The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the release of the new Guardian Deity of Alola, Tapu Lele, in Tier Five raids. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Parasect, perfect your catching strategy, and more.
Top Parasect Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Parasect counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack
- Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Parasect with efficiency.
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Oerheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack
- Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Parasect can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Parasect is an evolved form and will offer extra Candy when caught. I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Candy.
Shiny Odds
Parasect cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Parasect, you'll have to catch and evolve a Shiny Paras.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!