Parasect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the release of the new Guardian Deity of Alola, Tapu Lele, in Tier Five raids. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Parasect, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Parasect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Parasect counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Parasect with efficiency.

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Oerheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack

Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Parasect can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Parasect is an evolved form and will offer extra Candy when caught. I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Candy.

Shiny Odds

Parasect cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Parasect, you'll have to catch and evolve a Shiny Paras.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!