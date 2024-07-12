Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mistold Games, Paraside: Duality Unbound, Whisper Games

Paraside: Duality Unbound Announced With New Trailer

Paraside: Duality Unbound has officially been announced by Whisper Games, providing a brand new trailer to check out as well.

Article Summary Whisper Games unveils Paraside: Duality Unbound with an intriguing trailer.

Strategic RPG features a groundbreaking dual-world mechanic.

Explore, survive, and reclaim Earth using Duality Manipulation powers.

Game set for tour in Summer/Fall, launching on PC and consoles.

Indie game developer Mistold Games and publisher Whisper Games have announced a brand new title on the way with Paraside: Duality Unbound. This game has a really cool concept, as you get a strategic RPG with a dual-world mechanic. The tiles you step on are double-sided, with characters acting on each side simultaneously, as you can observe both sides and wield powers to swap space. Enjoy the trailer and more info here, as the game will be making the convention rounds this Summer and Fall before coming out on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Paraside: Duality Unbound

In Paraside: Duality Unbound, your experience revolves around mastering Duality Manipulation, a unique mechanic that intertwines directly with your role as the leader of Earth's last stand. Starting with tactical missions against extraplanar threats, this core mechanic is introduced as you command a team navigating a world torn between two realities. Your decisions in these missions serve as your first foray into leveraging the dual nature of the universe. As you delve deeper into the game, the concept of Duality Manipulation expands, offering innovative ways to influence the environment and story.

The world of Paraside: Duality Unbound is perilous. Eldritch creatures prowl, harsh environments test survival, and cunning foes lay traps that require more than brute strength to overcome. But fear not the darkness, for your mastery of Duality Manipulation turns adversity into advantage. Each obstacle is a carefully designed puzzle, and with these unique powers at your disposal, the game's difficulty becomes a playground for your ingenuity. Unleash your strength, showcase your wits, and transform insurmountable odds into spectacular triumphs.

The apocalypse has shrouded Earth in mysteries and dangers, turning familiar landscapes into realms of uncharted exploration. As you navigate this altered world, every corner promises new discoveries. Reclaim territories for humanity's remnants, while eluding the threats that emerge from the shadows. Your quest for survival will lead you to new allies, hidden artifacts, and secrets that unlock powerful Duality Arts. In this journey, curiosity is your compass, guiding you through both the transformed Earth and the perilous Plane of Shadow.

