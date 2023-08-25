Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Party Animals, Recreate Games, Source Technology

Party Animals Opens Pre-Orders & With Three Closed Beta Weekends

Those looking forward to playing Party Animals will be able to pre-order the game now, with a few chances to test it out soon.

Indie game developer Recreate Games and publisher Source Technology confirmed that Party Animals is now up for pre-order. The team has unlocked pre-orders for both PC via Steam and Xbox consoles but didn't want to leave people hanging on the idea that they wouldn't get to try it out ahead of time. Three different Closed Beta weekends will be happening before the game is set to launch on September 20th. Those dates will be from September 1-3, September 8-10, and September 15-19. We got more info on the Betas and the pre-order in the latest trailer below.

"Party Animals provides a range of adorable animals, from puppies and kittens to bunnies and duckies, in the cutest cooperative brawler you've ever seen! The unique physics engine, developed in-house by Recreate Games, features completely physics-driven character movements, leading to unpredictable yet hilarious encounters as the cute critters wrestle, punch, throw, and grapple their way through various task-oriented or competitive games in online or offline modes. Will your punch land in that sweet spot and send your foe flying off the stage, or will it knock your character completely off balance? If you get tangled up in a rumble with your friends and frenemies, all you can do is hope for the best! Win or lose, it's difficult to feel frustrated when you're having so much floppy fun. Paw up, grab a plunger, and let's get this party started!"

Unique Physics Engine – Completely physics-driven character movements lead to seemingly haphazard, floppy, unpredictable, and hilarious encounters. Will your punch land in that sweet spot and send your foe flying off the stage, or will it knock your own character completely off balance?

– Completely physics-driven character movements lead to seemingly haphazard, floppy, unpredictable, and hilarious encounters. Will your punch land in that sweet spot and send your foe flying off the stage, or will it knock your own character completely off balance? Variety of Game Modes – With 20 different maps and three game modes to choose from, including free-for-all skirmishes and objective-based gameplay, players will journey through an eclectic mix of environments where anything can happen – such as all-out lollipop warfare between a cute dinosaur and a fluffy shark!

– With 20 different maps and three game modes to choose from, including free-for-all skirmishes and objective-based gameplay, players will journey through an eclectic mix of environments where anything can happen – such as all-out lollipop warfare between a cute dinosaur and a fluffy shark! Cute Animals – Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals, customize their appearance, and dive into the cuddle puddle mosh pit!

– Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals, customize their appearance, and dive into the cuddle puddle mosh pit! Collect Cosmetic Items – Over 200 cosmetic items, such as animals and outfits, can be unlocked by acquiring in-game currencies through gameplay or purchasing them. Cosmetics are purely aesthetic and do not provide any gameplay advantages… aside from being cuter than your opponents, of course!

– Over 200 cosmetic items, such as animals and outfits, can be unlocked by acquiring in-game currencies through gameplay or purchasing them. Cosmetics are purely aesthetic and do not provide any gameplay advantages… aside from being cuter than your opponents, of course! Seamless Crossplay – With cross-platform play between PC and Xbox, no friend will be left behind in this whirlwind of absurdity. Say goodbye to the fear of missing out on the nonsensical shenanigans—everyone's invited to the party!

