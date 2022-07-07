Party Hat Charizard Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Party Hat Charizard is now available to take on in raids during the current Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary Event. Due to its Shiny-capability, this is definitely a raid to pursue. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Costumed Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Charizard Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Charizard counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Charizard with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Midnight Form Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Nihilego (Acid, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Charizard can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to look to its double weakness to Rock-types. If you need help, though, it shouldn't be hard finding someone else who wants to do this raid.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that trying out Pinap Berries first could yield extra Charmander Candy if caught.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Party Hat Charizard's Shiny rate is unknown. Charizard normally uses the standard one in 60 raid suited to Mega Pokémon but we cannot confirm if the costumed version uses the same rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!