Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Next DLC Will Arrive In November

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous has confirmed the release date for the next DLC, as Lord of Nothing arrives in November.

Owlcat Games have confirmed the release date of the next DLC coming to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as Lord of Nothing is coming in a couple of months. This DLC is the fifth out of six that the team has planned for their awesome story-driven RPG based on Paizo's popular TTRPG. As the name suggests, you'll be headed into a darker area of the world with new areas, creatures, characters, and more for you to encounter as you further the tale of Sendri and Rekarth. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the DLC will drop on November 21, 2023.

"Lord of Nothing, the fifth DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, picks up where Through the Ashes left off, continuing the story of Sendri and Rekarth. As more pieces of the mystery behind Sendri's behavior appear amongst the unforgiving lands of ice and darkness, more and more dangerous enemies and creatures will emerge from the evil overtaking Golarion. But not all hope is lost, for a new companion, strange new allies, and even the intervention of the Commander, the player's avatar from the main storyline, will guide the adventurers toward the truth and all that comes with it."

There's Weakness in Flesh: Meet your brand new android companion, Penta, and use their enhancing skill to forge a path.

Meet your brand new android companion, Penta, and use their enhancing skill to forge a path. The Dark Will Thaw Your Soul: Trudge through the frozen realm, explore a mysterious wizard tower, brave the Shadow Plane, and continue your adventure across many new locations.

Trudge through the frozen realm, explore a mysterious wizard tower, brave the Shadow Plane, and continue your adventure across many new locations. Something Wicked This Way Comes: New enemy types will appear to slow you down at every turn, with brand-new mechanics needed to vanquish them.

New enemy types will appear to slow you down at every turn, with brand-new mechanics needed to vanquish them. All Shall Come to Light: Discover the mysteries behind Sendri's odd behavior and stamp out the evil spreading from the corners of Golarion.

Discover the mysteries behind Sendri's odd behavior and stamp out the evil spreading from the corners of Golarion. There is Much More to Learn: 15 new archetypes, new spells, feats, and more.

