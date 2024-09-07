Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Children of Morta, Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Releases Children of Morta DLC

Children of Morta makes a special crossover appearance in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as players have a new free DLC

Article Summary Free Visitors from Morta DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous available on PC and console now.

New quest features John, Lucy, and wolf cub Ryker from Children of Morta lost in Pathfinder's Worldwound.

DLC adds new location, unique enemies, and two new archetypes with exclusive spells and animations.

Get the quest in Chapter 2, 3, or 5 via Anevia or Arsinoe and explore the map near Kenabres.

Owlcat Games revealed a new surprise DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as the game is getting a special crossover with Children of Morta. Available right now for both PC and console players, the new Visitors from Morta DLC is totally free for everyone, as we see a couple of characters arrive in the game with a new quest and several new additions. We have more info below and the trailer above, as you can download the DLC now.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Visitors From Morta

In Visitors from Morta, John and Lucy from Children of Morta get into trouble in the Worldwound, and only the Knight Commander can protect them. John and Lucy aren't the only visitors arriving to the world of Pathfinder, however, the Corruption is spreading its evil, and the Knight Commander must stop it while getting John and Lucy — and Ryker, the Bergson family's wolf cub — back to their world.

A new quest in which players must rescue guests from another world and help them return home

A brand new location

Two new archetypes with unique animations and spells designed specifically for John and Lucy (players can also access these archetypes when creating new characters)

A new female hairstyle designed for Lucy, also available in the character editor

Unique enemies infected by the Corruption

The Visitors from Morta DLC is available as a free download for owners of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Players can activate the DLC quest at the beginning of the second chapter before the Hellknights arrive at the camp or at any point in chapters 3 and 5. The quest is to be brought by Anevia, or Arsinoe if Anevia is unavailable. After getting the quest, players will see a new location on the map near Kenabres, where they will meet and help John and Lucy!

