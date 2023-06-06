Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Starbreeze | Tagged: Payday, Payday Crime War, Starbreeze

Payday: Crime War Has Been Launched For Mobile

Starbreeze and PopReach released Payday: Crime War for both Android and iOS devices this week, bringing Payday to mobile.

Starbreeze and PopReach Corporation have officially released Payday: Crime War, as players can now experience the world of Payday on mobile devices. This is the first time the franchise has been released on mobile ever, as well as the first free-to-play version of the PC game franchise, as the game will have you compete against other heisters in co-op PvP "Cash Grab" mode. It will be up to you to team up with your friends and form a four-player crew in order to pull off the most epic heists they could put together, as you'll take on that and the other co-op PvE mode. As you go, you'll collect an arsenal of weapons and gear to customize your character out so that they are ready for whatever mission is in front of them, as you'll unlock and earn dozens of iconic characters and items, all of which with unique specialties. We got a couple of quotes from both companies about the game below as it is currently available to download.

"Starbreeze strategy is to make Payday a true cross-media brand and it is immensely satisfying to see our collaboration with PopReach bear fruit in Payday: Crime War – a truly mobile heisting experience in the palm of your hand.", said Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze.

"The PopReach Games team has worked incredibly hard to deliver an authentic AAA mobile experience that is familiar and engaging to the millions of existing Payday fans, while also appealing to a brand new audience of heisters," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "Following our successful soft launch with over 1,000,000 heists played, the response to Payday: Crime War has been incredible with over 150,000 players pre-registered for today's worldwide launch, and we're excited to move forward with this globally anticipated game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!