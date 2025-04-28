Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Tapu Fini will be featured in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO in May 2025. Use these top teams and moves to defeat this Raid.

Article Summary Discover the best counters to defeat Tapu Fini in May 2025 Pokémon GO raids.

Learn which Pokémon and moves excel for non-Shadow, non-Mega counters.

Find out how many trainers are needed to successfully take down Tapu Fini.

Check shiny odds and ideal IVs for capturing the best Tapu Fini possible.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Fini, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Fini Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Fini counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Fini can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!