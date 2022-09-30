PDP Unveils Its Fall 2022 Lineup Of Gaming Peripherals

Performance Designed Products (PDP) dropped several brand new game peripherals and accessories for Fall 2022 this week. It's pretty clear on this particular line that the company focused more on the Nintendo Switch and the current line of Xbox consoles, giving players some additional options for their controllers and gaming headsets that are both cheaper in cost and stylish to boot. All of the items below have officially gone on sale this week and are available for purchase through the company's main website as well as Amazon. The company will also be releasing new variations of their Nintendo Switch Travel Cases, Rock Candy controllers, wired variations of the AIRLITE and AIRLITE Pro gaming headset, and more to come for the holidays. We have the low-down on what they have released along with some images for you to see what it is you'll be trying to get.

With both new designs for current offerings, and entirely new products, PDP's fall selection has something for everyone. PDP's latest products feature superior engineering and forward thinking design so all gamers can play how they want to play. This new wave of fully licensed, immersive accessories and peripherals from PDP includes REMATCH Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: With customizable features, in-game audio, and USB-chat capabilities, the REMATCH Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch is fit to defeat any foe.

REMATCH Advanced Wired Controller for Xbox: Take your enemies down again and again with the enhanced features and customizability of the REMATCH Advanced Wired Controller, officially licensed by Xbox.

Afterglow Wave Controller for Xbox: See your gaming in a new light with the Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox. Customize your gameplay, create colorful displays, and more with this officially licensed controller.

AIRLITE Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox: Make light work of your enemies with the AIRLITE Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox. Get the deadly combination of all-day comfort and precision gaming with the lightweight design and expertly engineered audio.