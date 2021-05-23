PDXCON Remixed Reveals Details For Crusader Kings III: Royal Court

During PDXCON Remixed, we found out that Crusader Kings III: Royal Court will be added as the game's first major expansion. This expansion will test your might as the king as you will now have to deal with a larger court, more adversaries, and leaving your mark as king with an all-new design. The expansion will be released alongside a major free update that will include a new culture interface and more. We have more info on it below along with a trailer, as we wait for the team to put a proper release date on it.

The life of a king isn't all feasting and fighting. The larger the court, the more demands that are placed on the head of a ruler. Vassals and subjects demand audiences, petitions somehow find their way to your throne room, and we haven't even talked about all the interior decorating. So much fabric. How will you rule your court? In Crusader Kings III: Royal Court, all of these new challenges confront you, as your courtiers clamor for attention. Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings III, Paradox Development Studio's critically-acclaimed strategy role-playing game about the medieval world. Powerful rulers can establish the kind of court that inspires troubadours, decorating it with relics from family history and favoring subjects with the answers to their many problems. Throne Room : A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court : Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur : Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People : Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures : Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.