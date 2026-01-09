Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Banijay Entertainment, peaky blinders, PUBG

Peaky Blinders Arrives In PUBG Mobile For Latest Crossover

A new crossover event has come to PUBG Mobile today as you'll see characters from the series Peaky Blinders appear in the game

Article Summary Peaky Blinders x PUBG Mobile crossover event brings Shelby family skins, items, and emotes until Feb. 5.

The Shelby Trials in-game event features narrative choices inspired by classic Peaky Blinders moments.

Play as Thomas, Arthur, or John Shelby and unlock themed weapons, vehicles, voice packs, and more.

Iconic series music 'Red Right Hand' now available in PUBG Mobile through this exclusive event.

Krafton has revealed the next major crossover event for PUBG Mobile, as they've [artnered with Banijay Entertainment to bring the characters from Peaky Blinders into the game. Starting today and running until February 5, you can assume the roles of of Birmingham's most notorious family with new skins, as well as exclusive themed items, emotes, music, and a Thomas Shelby voice pack. We have more details below.

PUBG Mobile x Peaky Blinders

The collaboration also introduces The Shelby Trials, a narrative-driven in-game event that immerses players in the gritty world of Peaky Blinders. As an original side story, The Shelby Trials allows players to follow multiple protagonists through four distinct scenarios inspired by iconic moments from the original series, experiencing the rise, risk, and ruthlessness that define the Shelby family. Throughout the trials, players must make pivotal storyline choices and decide whether to rely on sharp wit and calculated strategy or to take a more forceful approach, shaping how each chapter unfolds. Completing the event rewards players with exclusive in-game items, including themed voice packs and additional collectibles that bring the series' unmistakable style to the battlegrounds. Players will also be able to listen to the iconic series' opening music 'Red Right Hand' by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds via the in-game event, bringing the unmistakable atmosphere of the series straight into the game.

With brand-new themed skins, PUBG Mobile players can now drop in as three of the series' main characters, Thomas Shelby, Arthur Shelby and John Shelby, and step into true Shelby style with new weapons, including the iconic Foggy City – Thompson SMG and the Razor Newsboy Hat, plus the Locked & Loaded Backpack. New emotes Thumbs Up Approval and Menacing Stride will enable players to raise a toast to their in-game successes and walk with brothers, whilst the Thomas Shelby Voice Pack, lets players command the battlegrounds with the authority of the Peaky Blinders' leader himself. Also adding to the feel of embodying the Peaky Blinders, players can make a statement cruising in the Misty Soul UAZ, soar into battle with a striking Peaky Blinders Parachute, and elevate their PUBG Mobile Home space with an exclusive PUBG Mobile x Peaky Blinders Home Wall Decoration.

"This collaboration brings the world of Peaky Blinders to PUBG Mobile in a truly immersive and authentic way, allowing fans to step directly into its iconic universe," Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming, Banijay Rights, states. "The level of detail in recreating the Shelby family's look, style, and attitude is exceptional, capturing the tone, intensity, and atmosphere that makes Peaky Blinders so distinctive and beloved. We can't wait for PUBG Mobile players to experience the drama and ambition of the Peaky Blinders firsthand."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!