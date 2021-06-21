Pearl Abyss Reveals Black Desert's New Character Class: The Corsair

Pearl Abyss revealed a brand new character class and more during the 2021 Black Desert Heidel Ball, as players will get to play as The Corsair. As you'll see from the trailers down below, swashbuckling comes to the game in a big way as you'll be a pirate captain with a few tricks up your sleeve. We have the full rundown of what was revealed during the ball here along with some screenshots of what to expect when the next content drop hits the game like a rising tide.

The seafaring swordswoman Corsair uses her oceanic power to crush her enemies. Her combat style takes inspiration from the waves of the sea – unpredictable, powerful, and cool. Since she is a pirate and commander of the sea, she can swim faster and stay underwater longer than any other class. Corsair's main weapon is Serenaca, a 'composite sword' that extends in length, which is especially lethal when combined with her innate agility. Her sub-weapon is Mareca, a magical orb that grants her the ability to transform into a mermaid and crash into her enemies with the force of a powerful tsunami. Corsair will be released globally on June 29 for PC, console, and mobile, but you can get started with pre-creation on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Atoraxxion, coming to both PC and console, is the game's first co-op dungeon. The dungeon is divided into four parts, and the first, Vahmalkea, will be released on July 21. The second, Sycrakea, will be released on July 29 on the Global Lab test server, with the remaining two parts, Yolunakea, and Orzekea, coming later this year. Filled with epic monster battles, thought-provoking puzzles, and an in-depth exploration of the lore and story of Black Desert's world, Adventurers will find a traditional and classic RPG experience in Atoraxxion, but with all the features that make them love Black Desert. Dark Knight Statue: Pearl Abyss teased a premium limited edition Dark Knight class statue being produced in cooperation with Blitzway. 2021 Roadmap: Black Desert also revealed future content coming to the game on PC and console this summer and beyond: (*the following dates are confirmed for the Global Lab test server) In July… Adventurers can move into their new Mansions and decorate them with exclusive furniture on July 15.

In August… Adventurers can witness the horrors of a new extreme monster zone, Terror of the Deep Sea , on August 26. This new single-player mode will give Adventurers a new challenge by limiting their field of view. Try your hand at a new mini-game, Yarr , based on the rules of poker and the classic dice game Yacht. Adventurers will face off against opponents by using Knowledge cards they possess. This simple but addicting card game will be released on August 12.

In September… From September 2, Adventurers will be able to ride across the water with the new dream horse Mythical Diné using its Sea Sprint skill.

In October… The Elvia Realm Calpheon & Black Star Raid will come on October 14. Some classic characters will be reworked and will get special abilities that are unique to them. 2 new Red Battlefield maps will be released. Storytelling and tutorials will be improved.



Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Corsair, Black Desert's 23rd Newest Class! (https://youtu.be/DrXgVdO5S3Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Class Corsair – Combat Trailer | Black Desert (https://youtu.be/0JqCdguJqi8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 《LIVE》2021 Black Desert Heidel Ball (https://youtu.be/IA8iPNMdUfk)