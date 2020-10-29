Pearl Abyss Shows Off The Halloween Event For Black Desert

Pearl Abyss revealed their Halloween event on mobile earlier this week, and now we know what's going on in Black Desert proper. As you might suspect, it a lot like the mobile version but with some changes. Yes, all of the downs are decked out in Halloween gear and whatnot, so basically you're visiting a town in the middle of the festivities all the time. But this one will focus on the town of Florin, as well as on a mysterious knight you'll need to contend with. Along with the event, a new permanent feature has been added to the game with the "dream horse" as The Mythical Arduannat will become the pinnacle for horse tamers in the game. it will, however, require significant resources to acquire this new mount. You can read more about the Halloween event below and check out the trailer for it as well.

This year the Halloween festivities are centered around the town of Florin, the home of the Shai race and famous for its herbal poultices. The wicked witch Isabella has cast a spell over the villagers, turning them into dolls. Players will assist chief Valentine to lift the hexes on the villagers and uncover the mysteries of the Mischievous Jack. Players will be offered quests that they can perform while transformed as a Mischievous Jack that offer valuable rewards. During the event a Mysterious Knight will also randomly appear in the adventure zones of the game, offering a powerful Skill EXP buff that can be combined with the items from special Halloween vendor Kirwin in Florin. Players looking to treat themselves to a Halloween themed gift for their characters will be able to procure new Halloween themed outfits from the game's Pearl Shop, this year the outfits have are doll themed to fit the rest of the events. All these events will be available to players until November 11, while the seasonal Pearl Store items will be purchasable in Black Desert until November 4.