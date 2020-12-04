Penny Arcade Says PAX Events Will Return, If Safe To Do So

Penny Arcade updated fans today about 2021's PAX events saying they will return, but only if it is safe to do so in their respective locations. For starters, PAX South in San Antonio has officially been canceled for 2021, so that event is scrapped. It also appears that there's something in the works for PAX Australia next year, but those plans have yet to be revealed at this point. The three events the company appears to be focusing on will be PAX East moved to June 3rd-6h at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, PAX West 2021 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle from September 3rd-6th, and PAX Unplugged at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from December 10th-12th.

"While we look forward to hosting shows in 2021, we are first and foremost members of the local communities in Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle, where we call home," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX Event Director. "We care deeply for the health and safety of our amazing attendees and industry partners who have brought PAX to life for 17 years. We are cautiously optimistic about improvements in the global COVID-19 situation next year, but we are carefully monitoring the situation to make sure PAX only proceeds if deemed safe to do so."

2020's events essentially blew up the schedule for Penny Arcade, with PAX East being the last live event as Boston was starting to see COVID-19 cases spring up. It forced two events to not happen and two of them to go completely digital with PAX Online back in September to mixed results. It seems a lot of people in the gaming industry are chomping at the bit to get back to doing in-person events, but everything kind of hinges on the vaccine and how individual states and cities will be operating as it comes out. Badges for these events will go on-sale when it's determined they can be held, along with exhibitor information, panel and event schedules, merchandise details, and additional info.