Persona5: The Phantom X Announces Version 2.7

Persona5: The Phantom X has a new update arriving this week, as they celebrate the game's half-anniversary with new characters

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X Version 2.7 launches December 25 for the game's half-year anniversary celebration.

Two new characters, Justine and Caroline, join the roster, revealed during a December 23 special livestream event.

Daily in-game rewards and a real-world DARTSLIVE collaboration bring exclusive content and prizes for fans.

A new P5X special site launches, offering fans a chance to win Amazon gift cards by sharing event details online.

SEGA and Atlus are celebrating one of those weird video game anniversaries in Persona5: The Phantom X, as Version 2.7 celebrates the game's Half-year Anniversary. The update will arrive on December 25, which is an interesting Christmas present for the game, as two new characters will be added along with other content. First, they'll be revealed on teh 23rd in a special livestream, as we have more details about everything happening this week.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Version 2.7

A Present Every Day! In-Game Countdown Gifts

From Dec 18 to Dec 24, get a daily gift of 50 Meta Jewels and a Kagura Bell! Use your Meta Jewels at the in-game Shop for Contracts and more! Kagura Bells are new items that will be usable with the new Prayers feature coming in a future update.

Real-World Collabs to Commemorate Our Half-Year Anniversary

To commemorate our Half-Year Anniversary, we'll be holding collab events that let our fans enjoy P5X outside of the game, too. During this collab, all DARTSLIVE members will be eligible to receive exclusive Justine and Caroline digital content as a 0 Coin Theme. In addition, P5X 501 will also be available to play until January 28, 2026. This collab game features P5X background visuals and a variety of animations. Players can earn Live Effects and Themes based on how many times they play this collab game, and 5,555 lucky DARTSLIVE3 players will be randomly selected to receive FUN DARTS with a calling card design. You'll also be able to purchase P5X digital content like Themes and Award Movies, and P5R digital content will also be available for purchase again!

Justine & Caroline Revealed

Join us for Persona X-Stream Ver. 2.7: Half-Year Anniversary Special Edition, broadcasting at 12:00 PM on Dec 23 (UTC)! Tune in and get all the details about the Justine & Caroline event starting on Dec 25 (UTC), as well as P5X's Half-Year Anniversary! This edition is packed with new info, including interesting events and Justine & Caroline's special battle abilities. Don't miss it!

Starts at 12:00 PM on Dec 23, 2025 (UTC)

Featuring Stand-in MC: Neki Matsuzawa Assistant MC: Satomi Akesaka, VA for Tomoko Noge Yohsuke Uda (ATLUS), P5X Chief Producer Jun Matsunaga (SEGA), P5X Development Producer Yuta Sakai (SEGA), P5X Operations Director



P5X Special Site Launches with a Special Campaign!

We've created a special site where P5X fans can check all the details for our Half-Year Anniversary events. We're currently holding a campaign where you can win $100 Amazon gift card by posting to X via the Share button on the site. Give it a try!

