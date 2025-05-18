Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: persona 5, Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Will Be Released This June

Atlus has a new game coming out set in the Persona 5 universe, as Persona5: The Phantom X will be released for PC and mobile this June

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X arrives this June, expanding the Persona 5 universe with a fresh story and new heroes.

Lead a double life as a student by day and a Phantom Thief by night in a mysterious, desire-lost Tokyo.

Experience new gameplay features like PvE Velvet Trials, side dungeons, guilds, and original mini-games.

Meet new Phantom Thieves and enjoy appearances from Persona 5 favorites like Joker via special contracts.

Atlus and SEGA revealed the latest game coming to the Persona 5 universe, as Persona5: The Phantom X will be coming out this June. This is an all-new story featuring the world you'll recall from the past, along with a whole new set of characters that have taken up the fight on behalf of the Phantom Thieves. You can see the latest trailer and livestream from last week, giving the full reveal and details, as the game arrives on June 26 for PC and mobile.

Persona5: The Phantom X

Encompassed in the unique turn-based RPG gameplay and setting of Persona 5, players will lead a double life as a student and a Phantom Thief with a brand-new protagonist and band of Phantom Thieves. During the day, players will build up life experience as a student and engage in various activities such as hanging out with your friends and part time jobs, while at night, they will sneak into the cognitive dungeons to steal Treasures and change the twisted desires of corrupt adults!

All new story of Phantom Thieves – Players will embark on an adventure as an entirely new protagonist, alongside new Phantom Thieves members. Set in a mysterious Tokyo where desires have been lost, a completely new story unfolds.

Players will embark on an adventure as an entirely new protagonist, alongside new Phantom Thieves members. Set in a mysterious Tokyo where desires have been lost, a completely new story unfolds. Return to Life as a Student – Players can build up life experience through part-time jobs and extracurricular clubs, while participating in new mini-games unique to Persona5: The Phantom X.

Players can build up life experience through part-time jobs and extracurricular clubs, while participating in new mini-games unique to Persona5: The Phantom X. Experience The Thrilling Phantom Thief Life – Venture into the shadows to strengthen Personas, explore side dungeons and battles, which are jam-packed with new game play such as a new PvE mode The Velvet Trials, new palaces, new Mementos and new Guild feature, which allows players to interact with one another in-game.

Venture into the shadows to strengthen Personas, explore side dungeons and battles, which are jam-packed with new game play such as a new PvE mode The Velvet Trials, new palaces, new Mementos and new Guild feature, which allows players to interact with one another in-game. Engaging New Side Stories – Various original side stories written and supervised by ATLUS will be at players' fingertips via the Synergy System, which can be experienced by building close relationships with various characters. Plus NPC events and other side stories will be available!

Various original side stories written and supervised by ATLUS will be at players' fingertips via the Synergy System, which can be experienced by building close relationships with various characters. Plus NPC events and other side stories will be available! New Charming Characters – Players can journey as a completely brand-new protagonist with a new band of Phantom Thieves, including multiple Phantom Idols and their Persona.

Players can journey as a completely brand-new protagonist with a new band of Phantom Thieves, including multiple Phantom Idols and their Persona. Familiar Faces from Original Persona 5 Characters – In addition to Persona5: The Phantom X-exclusive characters, fan favorites from the original Persona 5 such as Joker and the other Phantom Thieves will be available in special contracts!

