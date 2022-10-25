Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Player Housing Update

SEGA has announced a major update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as players will see an upgrade in housing. The word of all of this came down from the NGS Team, as they shared a first look at the development of Creative Space in today's NSG Headline video. The hour-long chat goes over some of the new content that will be coming to the game in the near future, but they kept the vast majority of it spoiler free. What we do know is that they will be bringing in these new spaces, which will allow you to have your own custom residence within the game, which can then be visited by your friends in-game. This is basically a cross between what you can do in The Sims 4 and the ecosystem from Second Life, as you will have a hub city to make a place for your character that you can build from the ground up.

On top of that, starting on November 9th, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be celebrating the launch of SEGA's latest game, Sonic Frontiers, with several collaboration items and special Scratch Tickets you can snag, as well as a giveaway that anyone can participate in. The giveaway keyword will be announced on the game's official Twitter account, which you will need to be following for a chance to win accessories based on popular characters from the Sonic series. Those characters include Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, to name a few, with others on the way to be revealed. You can watch the full video below to see all of the latest additions that will be included in the game over the next few months, while the team started to look ahead and determine how 2023 will be coming together with new content and additions.