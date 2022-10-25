Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Player Housing Update

Posted on
by
|
Comments

SEGA has announced a major update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as players will see an upgrade in housing. The word of all of this came down from the NGS Team, as they shared a first look at the development of Creative Space in today's NSG Headline video. The hour-long chat goes over some of the new content that will be coming to the game in the near future, but they kept the vast majority of it spoiler free. What we do know is that they will be bringing in these new spaces, which will allow you to have your own custom residence within the game, which can then be visited by your friends in-game. This is basically a cross between what you can do in The Sims 4 and the ecosystem from Second Life, as you will have a hub city to make a place for your character that you can build from the ground up.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis To Have Playable TwitchCon Demo
Credit: SEGA

On top of that, starting on November 9th, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be celebrating the launch of SEGA's latest game, Sonic Frontiers, with several collaboration items and special Scratch Tickets you can snag, as well as a giveaway that anyone can participate in. The giveaway keyword will be announced on the game's official Twitter account, which you will need to be following for a chance to win accessories based on popular characters from the Sonic series. Those characters include Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, to name a few, with others on the way to be revealed. You can watch the full video below to see all of the latest additions that will be included in the game over the next few months, while the team started to look ahead and determine how 2023 will be coming together with new content and additions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.