Phantom Blade: Executioners Reveals November Release Date

Phantom Blade: Executioners has an official release date as S-Game will be dropping it for PC and mobile platforms in November.

Indie game developer and publisher S-Game revealed this morning they have a new release date for Phantom Blade: Executioners. It was revealed this morning that the game has been confirmed for release on November 2, 2023, as it will come to PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as dropping onto both iOS and Android at the same time. The news comes with a brand-new trailer and info, which we have for you here, as we wait out the next five weeks.

"Phantom Blade: Executioners celebrates the thrill of kung fu combat with the sheer pace of it. Just like in a good kung fu movie, you will often find yourself facing multiple opponents who just wouldn't give a break. Dodge, parry, leap out of harm's way and create an opening to deliver a torrent of lethal blows. Build up an expansive arsenal of kung fu moves and choreograph them into sequences that perfectly fit your own play style with the Combo Chain system, which is introduced to cut the need for excessive button-mashing or memorizing super-long move lists. Explore and find your own niche! The stylish visual art of Phantom Blade: Executioners is based on traditional Chinese painting, augmented with modern sharpness and elements of fantasy. "Kungfupunk" is the name we coined for this approach, not unlike steampunk and cyberpunk."

"All combat animations are carefully crafted by prestigious studios under the leadership of Michael CTY, who had been the art director of Demon's Souls and the first two titles in the Dark Souls trilogy before joining us to work on Phantom Blade: Executioners. The world is falling apart as kung fu masters, one by one, gain enormous power overnight and somehow turn insane in the process. As you investigate, these seemingly independent cases appear to have a pattern. The clock is ticking. Take down the insane ones before any further damage is done, and stop the spreading of a body-engineering technique known as Sha-Chi Mod! Experience an authentic Chinese Wuxia story full of suspense told in episodes and branching side quests."

