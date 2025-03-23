Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Confirms Steam Release Date

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will finally be released for Steam with several extras for PC players, with the game arriving in late April

Article Summary NIS America announces Steam release of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero in April with new features.

Phantom Brave offers keyboard support, 4K resolution, and multiple aspect ratios on Steam.

Join Marona and Phantom Ash in a seafaring adventure to reunite after a ghost ship attack.

Marona teams up with Apricot to revive the Argento Pirate Crew and find loved ones.

NIS America confirmed the release date for Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero on Steam this week, as the game will arrive in April. Technically, the game is already out, as it was released for multiple platforms back in January. So, literally, this is just them releasing it on a platform they skipped, but it will come with support for mouse and keyboard controls, arbitrary resolution up to 4K, and multiple aspect ratio support. You can check out the Steam trailer here as it will arrive on April 24.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Ivoire is a world covered almost entirely with water and dotted with islands of various sizes. In this world, humans, beast-people, magical beings, and all kinds of life coexist. Marona, a girl who can see Phantoms, works alongside her Phantom partner Ash as a Chroma, a type of contractor who travels to various islands and solves people's problems upon request. As Marona and Ash are returning home from a Chroma job as usual, disaster strikes. Their ship is attacked by a group of vicious ghost ships known as the "Shipwreck Fleet." A mysterious masked man steals Marona's powers, and to save her, Ash jumps into the horde of enemies alone. Thus, Marona and Ash are separated.

After escaping the Shipwreck Fleet and washing ashore on an isolated island, Marona encounters a young Phantom girl named Apricot, who wants to reunite with her lost father —the captain of the Argento Pirate Crew who once defeated the Shipwreck Fleet. However, the crew is now on the verge of disbanding after losing their captain. Apricot wants to revitalize the crew and search for her father, and Marona agrees to help her. To travel this region of the sea, which is filled with pirate territories, they must become pirates themselves and expand their own territory. Marona and Apricot decide to work together to revitalize the Argento Pirate Crew in order to reunite with those who are dear to them. Set on the high seas, where pirates and ghost ships run rampant, this story about the bond between Phantoms and the girl who connects with them begins now!

