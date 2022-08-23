Phantom Hellcat Revealed During Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, All In! Games and Ironbird Creations revealed their next game, Phantom Hellcat. This game is looking to break some of the rules and standards when it comes to hack-and-slash titles as you're getting an action-adventure story with some interesting morphed mechanics. You play a young woman who is on a quest to stop a devastating evil that has been let loose from its prison inside a cursed theater. You are the last line of defense against this monstrosity as you'll need to slash your way through unique yet twisted theatrical plays, all inspired by pop culture. The game has no release date yet, only the fact that it's coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles sometime next year.

Break a leg as Jolene, a rebellious young woman who makes the grave mistake of breaking the seal upon a cursed theater filled with dangerous dimensions full of pompous props. The theater's seal holding back the darkness weakens until the evil trapped within takes Jolene's mother hostage. Soon, twisted stories of humanity will begin to escape and wreak havoc upon the world.

Knock foes around the environment, bringing a set wall crashing down, or launching opponents into the band pit toward their demise. Jump, dash, and slash utilizing the powers sealed within mysterious character masks to strengthen Jolene's stats and learn new abilities to build up visceral combo scores in each scenario. Traverse along dynamic 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives with laser-sharp platforming controls throughout beautiful, hand-crafted theater sets.

Claim a stake in a Transylvanian bibliotheque castle possibly full of vampires. Venture across other theatrical plays inspired by pop culture and ensure Jolene has the starring role in them all, no matter who she has to cut down. Turn the surroundings and props from these worlds into extra weapons to use against enigmatic enemies as well as opportunities for character growth.