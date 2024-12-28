Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CTRL Freak, Phantom Squad, Super Rare Originals

Phantom Squad Announced For 2025 Steam Release

The new multiplayer tactical top-down shooter Phantom Squad has been announced for release on Pc via Steam sometime in 2025

Article Summary Phantom Squad, a tactical top-down shooter, launches on Steam in 2025.

Join up to 4 players to execute special ops missions and adapt on-the-fly.

Plan strategies using gadgets, tactics, and real-time communication.

Customize your squad’s roles and gear for stealth or direct action.

Indie game developer and publisher CTRL Freak and publisher Super Rare Originals revealed a new game called Phantom Squad, which is coming in 2025. This is a new tactical top-down shooter title in which up to four players will work together to take on special operation missions before they go haywire and cause everyone to improv an ending. The game has no set date, only that it will be released sometime in 2025 on Steam. For now, enjoy the trailer and info about the game here.

Phantom Squad

The Phantom Squad is a unit of officially KIA operatives tied to no country and dedicated to combatting terrorism anywhere on the planet by any means necessary. Players play as a member of the Phantom Squad, with each team member playing a different role – led by the player's choice of weapons and gadgets. Players can work together online across a number of missions with different and intense objectives and environments, neutralize key figures, extract hostages, infiltrate enemy bases, and more. Before each mission, players work together to plan and strategize how to complete the mission.

Once the mission commences, players will work on the fly, as gunplay, gadgets, and reactive decisions will dictate the success or failure of the mission. Communicate with your squad by using real-time collaborative tools and voice chat, gather intel using tactical gadgets, annotate mission area maps, and draw paths and blind spots. Phantom Squad provides players the tools to craft and execute flawless plans and strategies. However, things don't always go as planned, and once all hell breaks loose, players will shoot their way to completion with the precise and intuitive controls in Phantom Squad.

Planning & Strategy: Scout routes, mark objectives, and set and exit points before each mission. Engage in direct combat or prioritise stealth, you call the shots on how to finish the job.

Scout routes, mark objectives, and set and exit points before each mission. Engage in direct combat or prioritise stealth, you call the shots on how to finish the job. Real-Time Tactics: Issue real-time commands to the squad, directing them to take cover, hold positions, and engage specific enemies. Your commands can ensure your squad finishes the mission intact, or put them in the enemy's line of fire.

Issue real-time commands to the squad, directing them to take cover, hold positions, and engage specific enemies. Your commands can ensure your squad finishes the mission intact, or put them in the enemy's line of fire. Gadgets & Equipment: Utilize cameras, door wedges and other specialised tools in the Phantom Squad's arsenal to transform how each mission plays out, giving the squad options beyond direct confrontation and rewarding careful use of resources.

Utilize cameras, door wedges and other specialised tools in the Phantom Squad's arsenal to transform how each mission plays out, giving the squad options beyond direct confrontation and rewarding careful use of resources. Co-op Teamwork: Join other players online to form the optimal Phantom Squad. Each member of the squad has a specialized role, making team composition key to executing specific strategies.

