Pharaoh: A New Era Receives New Visuals Trailer

Dotemu and developer Triskell Interactive have released a new visuals trailer for Pharaoh: A New Era, highlighting the new look. Primarily the developers have taken visuals from the original game and have done a side-by-side comparison of how the original looked compared to the remake. Those who remember and laid the first one will get a kick out of the improvements the graphics have received, especially when you look at things such as the overall city and the zoo. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to find out when the game will be released.

Develop your city by cultivating the fertile lands along the banks of the Nile valley. Erect the iconic monuments of Ancient Egypt, including the pyramids, the Sphinx and the Lighthouse of Alexandria. Build temples and mausoleums to help manage all aspects of your city's health and culture as well as the predominant polytheistic religion of the time. Ensure your city is prosperous enough to deal with economic or political crises, or even plundering by enemies. A Pharaoh takes care of its people and does whatever it can to earn the favour of the gods.

Pharaoh: A New Era celebrates 20 years since the release of the famous franchise with a complete remake, including more than 50 playable missions and over 100 hours of gameplay. Rediscover the map and mission editor mode that allows you to shape your very own Egypt over thousands of years. The "Campaign" mode teaches you the game basics while allowing you to experience a unique story in the heart of Ancient Egypt and explore all aspects of life in a thriving city. You have everything at your disposal to build an entire city and manage all its fundamental elements to ensure it flourishes: the economy, internal and external trade, culture, health, agriculture, education, etc. To help you monitor your progress, various indicators show you the overall well-being of your city and its residents.