Pheromosa Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Pheromosa.

Top Pheromosa Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Pheromosa counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Pheromosa with efficiency.

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Togekiss: Air Slash, Aerial Ace

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Pheromosa will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Flying-types as a dual Bug/Fighting-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Pheromosa will not be available in its Shiny form during this event.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Pheromosa will have a CP of 1624 in normal weather conditions and 2030 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!