Phil Spencer Says More Xbox Series X Consoles Are Being Made

If you're having issues getting an Xbox Series X, don't worry, Phil Spencer is here to assure you they're constantly being made. A lot of the media you see out there talks about the shortage of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles because everyone has been dying to get their hands on one or the other. And while Sony themselves have stayed relatively quiet on the matter because they're not looking to anger their already angry fanbase, Xbox has been a little more forthcoming with information about when they'll be back in stock. Even though they're probably going through the same shortage issues that Sony and even Nintendo are going through at the moment. This week we got a glimmer of hope from the head of the company as he let people know that they are under construction right now in an effort to meet the demand.

The word came down on the podcast manned by Larry Hryb, AKA Xbox Live's Major Nelson, as the last podcast of the year featured Spencer going over all things 2020 and the fallout from the launch of the Xbox Series X/S. It's kind of become a tradition on the show to close out every year with Phil and get a fresh look on what's coming down the road, which for a lot of Xbox fans who are waiting on the console, is sorely needed. Nelson was pretty candid in this interview saying that while they were working to get new consoles out, there would still be shortages throughout the early part of 2021. The simple fact is that no one could have predicted the popularity and numbers of 2020, so the supply just couldn't meet the demand for any company. You can watch the full podcast below.