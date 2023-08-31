Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Paldea, Paldean Adventure, pokemon

Pick Your Paldean Starter Pokémon This September In Pokémon GO

How will the Paldean region reveal happen in Pokémon GO? It all begins with a special event kicking off the new Season of gameplay.

Paldea Pokémon will arrive in Pokémon GO next week with the first event of September 2023. During the new Season, Adventures Abound, Trainers will be able to pick their own Paldean Starter Pokémon and then encounter the rest in the wild. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the new A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders

Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders Ultra Unlock bonuses live at launch of the event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Adventures Abound Special Research: Niantic writes: Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator (can be Shiny), Machamp, Camerupt, Metagross Tier Five: September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Field Research encounters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Other event bonuses : New avatar items Collection Challenge themed to Paldea rewarding extra Lechonk encounters

:

