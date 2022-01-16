Pikmin Bloom January 2022 Community Day Set For Next Weekend

Niantic has now announced the next Pikmin Bloom Community Day event. This walking-based game will invite players to play January Community Day next Saturday, posing this question to players: Are you ready to fill the world around you with flowers on your first #10KWalkWithPikmin of 2022? Let's get into the details.

The full details for Pikmin Bloom January 2022 Community Day include:

Date & Time : Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, all-day

: Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, all-day Community Day bonuses: The following features will be available all day… Big Flowers will bloom into camellias when you plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them. Niantic notes "Camellias have been blooming sparingly from January 1st." Players achieving the 10,000 step goal during the event will be awarded a special Camellia Flower Badge Seedlings in your planter pack will grow at 1.5 x the usual speed (and more, if you're flower planting) Players will receive 1 bonus coin per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500. This is capped at 60 coins per day.

The following features will be available all day…

Niantic added the following message for Pikmin Bloom players:

Additionally, starting with the beginning of Community Day on January 22nd, you will be able to obtain fruits containing camellia nectar with every challenge you clear! Please do note that you will no longer be able to obtain poinsettia nectar from challenges after this day. If poinsettias are your flower of choice, make sure to stock up while you can! If you haven't yet, follow us on social media @PikminBloom to share your #10KWalkWithPikmin this #CommunityDay! We can't wait to see where you'll take your Pikmin squad!

This is quite a busy month for Niantic. Not only will Pikmin Bloom host this event, but their flagship game Pokémon GO hosts Spheal Community Day today and its first-ever Community Day Classic event next week. All the while, the mobile app developer plans to end hosting for their Wizarding World game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, on January 31st.