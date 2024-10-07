Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Made Up Games, Pine: A Story Of Loss

Pine: A Story of Loss Will Arrive Sometime in Q4 2024

Fellow Traveller confirmed that Pine: A Story of Loss will be released sometime before the end of 2024, as trhey dropped a new trailer as well

Article Summary Pine: A Story of Loss launches Q4 2024 from Fellow Traveller and Made Up Games.

Experience a woodworker's journey through grief amidst seasonal changes and vivid memories.

Engage in interactive puzzles and mini-games set in impressionistic landscapes.

Beautiful artwork and music enhance a narrative story told through environmental storytelling.

Indie game publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Made Up Games revealed Pine: A Story of Loss will be released sometime before the end of the year. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative title where you play as a woodworker who is in the process of dealing with grief as he tries to accept the passing of his wife. Finding a balance between working through the pain of his cherished memories in the wilderness while living in his now-empty home. Along with the release window news comes an updated trailer, which we have for you to check out above.

Pine: A Story of Loss

Alone in the forest glade where he made a home with his wife, a woodworker struggles to move on as his simple daily chores are interspersed by cherished memories of a past life. As each season changes, the woodworker must prepare for what's to come. Tasks such as collecting water, thatching the roof, or planting crops each bring back vivid memories of his wife. Desperate to not let her memory disappear, the woodworker captures these moments in beautiful wood carvings. Yet, while each one is a promise to her memory, they soon become a dangerous obsession.

Designed to be enjoyed in one or two sittings, Pine immerses the player in the woodworker's world with environmental storytelling, ambient soundscapes, and an original musical score. Everyday chores, such as tending to his garden and gathering wood for the next winter, are conveyed through interactive puzzles and mini-games, with beautiful landscapes that transform with the four seasons. Pine's artwork features impressionistic environments inspired by works such as the likes of N.C. Wyeth. These gorgeous backgrounds contrast against the clean character animations of the game, inspired by classic comics such as Tintin.

