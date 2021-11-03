Firaxis Games Has Pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns To Late 2022

Firaxis Games announced today that they have made the decision to push the game Marvel's Midnight Suns to later in 2022. The game got a lot of attention when it was finally revealed over the summer by 2K Games, as they showed off this very particular glimpse into the world of Marvel. In case you're not familiar with it, this one is a tactical RPG which has been set in the darker side of things, as you (in an original character) and a team of familiar characters are facing off against some of the biggest demonic forces of the underworld and Marvel lore you'll ever see. In order to do this, you've all been given a bit of help to form the Midnight Suns, a group that serves as Earth's last line of defense.

The game was originally planned to be released sometime in early 2022, but like a lot of companies during the pandemic, they chose to keep the finer details of their plans were quiet in case changes need to be made. Which brings us to today when the company announced on Twitter that the game will be pushed into the latter half of 2022. And to be perfectly honest, we're betting it will be late 2022 to tie into the holidays. We'll see how things go in the months to come and hopefully, we'll get it sooner than expected.

Hey everyone, on behalf of Firaxis Games, thank you for sharing just how excited you are for Marvel's Midnight Suns. We've been thrilled to see your reaction to everything from our announcement of the game to the reveal of our card-based tactical combat. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a true dream project for the team and we can't express what an honor it is to create something new in the Marvel Universe. We decided to share that we've made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022. We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more to make the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unfoirgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality. Thank you for understanding – you are the best fans in the world.