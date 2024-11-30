Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers Of Pagonia Adds Magic With Recent Update

Pioneers Of Pagonia recently added a new update to the game, as players can utilize magic for the first time while in develolpment

Article Summary Envision Entertainment updates Pioneers Of Pagonia with new magic spells and resources.

The Magic Update includes video guides to help new players understand game mechanics.

Face new enemies called "Cursed" using units skilled in magic for strategic battles.

Discover treasures with new explorer units, voiced by famous gaming personas.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment has released a new update for Pioneers of Pagonia, as players can now utilize magic in the game. Originally revealed during Gamescom, this recently released update gives players access to magic spells, items, and other resources that will help them grow their character how they see fit. Enjoy the latest trailer above, which shows more of what you can play in the game.

Pioneers of Pagonia – Magic Update

To make it easier and quicker for new players to familiarize themselves with the world of Pagonia, the Magic Update massively improves the first steps into the game. Newcomers will be informed about how to play the game and important game mechanics through short video sequences while they build their first settlements. Some of these introductory video clips will already be available in September as part of a Quality-of-Life update.

New enemies, the "Cursed," are emerging in Pagonia and are corrupting and abusing nature for their own purposes. Only units with knowledge of magic can remove the curses and thus prevent the "Cursed" from successfully performing their rituals and threatening waves of attacks invading via their portals. But warlocks and sorceresses need special weapons and equipment to oppose the "Cursed." New resources, building types, units, and production chains are available, which must be used strategically and skillfully. This opens a further tactical component that provides even more excitement, especially for strategy experts.

The Magic Update also introduces a particularly interesting explorer unit: The treasure hunter can discover hidden riches, secret arsenals, and lost artifacts in the world of Pagonia. There are also secret treasure maps, which must first be found or acquired through bartering. The male treasure hunter is voiced by the German strategy expert Maurice Weber, while American streamer and presenter Ovilee May lends her voice to the female treasure hunter. Players can also use the menu to select their favorites for specific units – including American internet star SodaPoppin and German content creators Gronkh and Hand of Blood.

