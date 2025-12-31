Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: KingsIsle Entertainment, Pirate101

Pirate101 Has Launched The El Toro Promotion Update

Pirate101 has a new update you can play as the El Toro Promotion has you living out the dream of El Toro becoming a master swordsman

Indie game developer and publisher KingsIsle Entertainment released a new update for Pirate101 this month, as you get to live out one of El Toro's dreams. The El Toro Promotion Update has you attempting to become one of the best swordsmen in the Spiral, as you'll follow in his footsteps to aid his quest to meet his childhood hero: Diego the Duelmaster. We have more details about what all that entails below, along with a new trailer to show it off, as you can play the content right now.

Pirate101 – El Toro Promotion

A classic Pirate101 promotion quest, the El Toro Promotion update charts players on a course towards Valencia, where El Toro's dream of training with the most renowned swordsman of the Spiral, Diego the Duelmaster, can finally become a reality. But something's wrong… Diego acts unlike any honorable delist we have ever known. As odd as Diego may be, it is El Toro's true purpose to be trained by this role model, and nothing will stop him and the crew from achieving it.

Choose your Class: Determine your piratin' style and pick one of five different classes: Musketeer, Swashbuckler, Buccaneer, Privateer, and Witchdoctor. Each class comes with different strengths and weaknesses to learn and conquer.

Assemble a Cutthroat Crew: Recruit dozens of companions along your journey to prepare for the hard battles ahead of you. Use their skills wisely to trigger crushing combos and defeat enemies in exciting turn-based tactical combat.

Conquer the Skyways: Customize and upgrade your ship as you navigate the dangerous skyways. Unleash powerful ship abilities and board nearby enemies in a show of nautical force!

Embark on an Epic Adventure: Solve mysteries, unlock secrets, and meet hundreds of fully voice-acted characters on your quest! Explore and fight your way through the Wild West, haunted caverns, clockwork hideouts, and more!

